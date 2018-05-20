Billboard Music Awards divulga lista parcial de ganhadores

O Billboard Music Awards acontece neste domingo (20), às 21h. Enquanto a premiação não começa, a Billboard divulgou uma lista dos vencedores das categorias não televisionadas. Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons e Ed Sheeran são os maiores premiados até agora. Confira a lista:





Melhor duo/grupo:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Migos

U2

Artista da Top Billboard 200:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift

Artista Top Hot 100:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Maior artista em músicas streaming:

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista em vendas de música:

Imagine Dragons

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista em plays de rádio:

Halsey

Imagine Dragons

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista de turnê:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

U2

Artista R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

SZA

The Weeknd



Artista R&B homem:

Khalid

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Artista R&B mulher:

Beyonce

Rihanna

SZA

Melhor turnê de R&B:

Bruno Mars

Lionel Richie

The Weeknd

Melhor artista de Rap:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Uzi Vert

Migos

Post Malone

Melhor artista de Rap homem:

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Post Malone

Melhor artista de Rap mulher:

Bhad Bhabie

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Melhor turnê de Rap:

J. Cole

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Artista Country:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Artista country homem:

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Artista country mulher:

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Artista country duo/grupo:

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Turnê country:

Luke Bryan

Florida Georgia Line

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Artista de Rock:

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Portugal. The Man

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

twenty one pilots

Turnê de rock:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

U2

Melhor artista latino:

J Balvin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Álbum da Billboard 200:

Drake, More Life

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Post Malone, Stoney

Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)

Taylor Swift, reputation

Melhor trilha sonora:

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious: The Album

The Greatest Showman

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana