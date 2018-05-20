Billboard Music Awards divulga lista parcial de ganhadores

O Billboard Music Awards acontece neste domingo (20), às 21h. Enquanto a premiação não começa, a Billboard divulgou uma lista dos vencedores das categorias não televisionadas. Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons e Ed Sheeran são os maiores premiados até agora. Confira a lista:
Melhor duo/grupo:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Artista da Top Billboard 200:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Maior artista em músicas streaming:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista em vendas de música:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista em plays de rádio:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista de turnê:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Artista R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Artista R&B homem:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Artista R&B mulher:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
Melhor turnê de R&B:
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Melhor artista de Rap:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Melhor artista de Rap homem:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Melhor artista de Rap mulher:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Melhor turnê de Rap:
J. Cole
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Artista Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Artista country homem:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Artista country mulher:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Artista country duo/grupo:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Turnê country:
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Artista de Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Turnê de rock:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2
Melhor artista latino:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Álbum da Billboard 200:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Melhor trilha sonora:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
A (ir)responsabilidade de contar uma história como a de '13 Reasons Why’
Novo disco do Arctic Monkeys quebra recorde de vendas no Reuno Unido
Cineasta Luc Besson é denunciado por estupro
Guitarra de Bob Dylan leiloada por 495 mil dólares
Premiação acontece neste domingo, às 21h (20)
O Billboard Music Awards acontece neste domingo (20), às 21h. Enquanto a premiação não começa, a Billboard divulgou uma lista dos vencedores das categorias não televisionadas. Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons e Ed Sheeran são os maiores premiados até agora. Confira a lista:
Melhor duo/grupo:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2
Artista da Top Billboard 200:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Maior artista em músicas streaming:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista em vendas de música:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista em plays de rádio:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran
Melhor artista de turnê:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2
Artista R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd
Artista R&B homem:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Artista R&B mulher:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA
Melhor turnê de R&B:
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd
Melhor artista de Rap:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone
Melhor artista de Rap homem:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Melhor artista de Rap mulher:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Melhor turnê de Rap:
J. Cole
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar
Artista Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Artista country homem:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Artista country mulher:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Artista country duo/grupo:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Turnê country:
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Artista de Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots
Turnê de rock:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2
Melhor artista latino:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Álbum da Billboard 200:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation
Melhor trilha sonora:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana
© Copyright DESTAK
Todos os direitos reservados.
DESTAK EDITORA S.A. Todos os direitos reservados. É proibida a reprodução do conteúdo desta página em qualquer meio de comunicação, eletrônico ou impresso, sem autorização expressa. Copyright – Termos de uso.