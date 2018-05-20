Billboard Music Awards divulga lista parcial de ganhadores
Foto: Divulgação

O Billboard Music Awards acontece neste domingo (20), às 21h. Enquanto a premiação não começa, a Billboard divulgou uma lista dos vencedores das categorias não televisionadas. Kendrick Lamar, Imagine Dragons e Ed Sheeran são os maiores premiados até agora. Confira a lista:

Melhor duo/grupo:
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Migos
U2

Artista da Top Billboard 200:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Ed Sheeran
Chris Stapleton
Taylor Swift

Artista Top Hot 100:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Maior artista em músicas streaming:
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista em vendas de música:
Imagine Dragons
Kendrick Lamar
Bruno Mars
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista em plays de rádio:
Halsey
Imagine Dragons
Bruno Mars
Charlie Puth
Ed Sheeran

Melhor artista de turnê:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
U2

Artista R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
SZA
The Weeknd

Artista R&B homem:
Khalid
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Artista R&B mulher:
Beyonce
Rihanna
SZA

Melhor turnê de R&B:
Bruno Mars
Lionel Richie
The Weeknd

Melhor artista de Rap:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
Migos
Post Malone

Melhor artista de Rap homem:
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Post Malone

Melhor artista de Rap mulher:
Bhad Bhabie
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj

Melhor turnê de Rap:
J. Cole
JAY-Z
Kendrick Lamar

Artista Country:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton

Artista country homem:
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton

Artista country mulher:
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris

Artista country duo/grupo:
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Turnê country:
Luke Bryan
Florida Georgia Line
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Artista de Rock:
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Portugal. The Man
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
twenty one pilots

Turnê de rock:
Coldplay
Guns N’ Roses
U2

Melhor artista latino:
J Balvin
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Romeo Santos

Álbum da Billboard 200:
Drake, More Life
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Post Malone, Stoney
Ed Sheeran ÷ (Divide)
Taylor Swift, reputation

Melhor trilha sonora:
Black Panther
The Fate of the Furious: The Album
The Greatest Showman
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
Moana

Saber mais
Seleccione as palavras-chave em baixo para receber alertas por mail e na App do Destak
O DESTAK recomenda
EUA recuam e suspendem, por enquanto, guerra comercial com China
Mercado

EUA recuam e suspendem, por enquanto, guerra comercial com China

20.05.2018 15:50 por France Presse
Nadal é campeão em Roma e recupera posto de Nº1 do mundo
Tênis

Nadal é campeão em Roma e recupera posto de Nº1 do mundo

20.05.2018 15:28 por France Presse
O que os EUA farão com Venezuela após a eleição?
Mundo

O que os EUA farão com Venezuela após a eleição?

20.05.2018 15:45 por France Presse
Presidente palestino volta a ser hospitalizado
Mundo

Presidente palestino volta a ser hospitalizado

20.05.2018 12:35 por France Presse
Confira fotos do Rouge na Virada Cultural
Fotografias

Confira fotos do Rouge na Virada Cultural

20.05.2018 14:20
Kore-Eda ganha Palma de Ouro em Cannes
Cinema

Kore-Eda ganha Palma de Ouro em Cannes

20.05.2018 12:28 por France Presse

Comentários

Faltam 300 caracteres
Próximo artigo
Mais notícias deDiversão & Arte

© Copyright DESTAK
Todos os direitos reservados.

DESTAK EDITORA S.A. Todos os direitos reservados. É proibida a reprodução do conteúdo desta página em qualquer meio de comunicação, eletrônico ou impresso, sem autorização expressa. Copyright – Termos de uso.